Top casual sarees for women

A flowy feel

From the crepe fashion family, the georgette fabric allows saree’s pleats to fall in a very beautiful and pleasing manner. A fixture of high fashion, particularly in the evening, this fabric elevates your style instantly. This beautifully printed saree is a picture of poise and sophistication. It is flowy just like chiffon and accentuates your figure well. Extremely lightweight, it sits well on you and lets you be comfortable while being stylish at the same time. All of this is available at a great price, making it a must buy.

Lovely thread work

This gorgeous Banarasi linen saree is a work of excellent craftsmanship and showcases supreme design. It is adorned with gicha thread work, lending it a stunning visual appeal. The saree also comes with a jute woven blouse piece. Further enhanced with exquisite motifs, all hand dyed, that adds a supremely rich and luxuriously appeal to the ensemble. Looking for something special and beautiful? This is the saree for you.

A sequinned wonder

Made from incredibly delicate chiffon fabric, this saree bedazzles with its design and alluring appeal. Available in a vibrant colour, this one is an aesthetic wonder with its hand embroidered gotta patti border. The sequins add to its splendour. It comes with an unstitched chiffon blouse. For longevity, always dry clean this majestic drape. It is an out and out party wear. Suitable for any occasion that calls for opulence and grandeur.

Lightweight and easy to carry

Made by an elaborate process of weaving and knitting to get the crinkled yet light appearance, this crepe saree is a connoisseur's delight. This fabric gives the wearer a sharp look and has a very graceful fall. It comes with an unstitched blouse piece. There is lovely lace work all along the border and flaunts some exquisite embroidery work. The printed design of the saree is fetching and makes for a striking appearance. Not to mention their lightweight quality. It also makes for a great gift. These sarees are preferred for daily wear because they require little to no ironing and are very soft and comfortable.