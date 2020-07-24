Top Cast Iron cookware - tried and tested!

To go from oven to table with ease

The glossy crimson looks and dependable nature of this cast-iron pan are what earned this one a spot on our list. Right off the bat, the coating held up to security and was evenly done and free of nicks and dents. Fluffy scrambled eggs that glided off the pan, masala potato wedges and more - nothing stuck to this pan even once. Even with nearly daily use, it delivers dish after dish without a hitch. The best point in its favour -, if you have friends over and hate the extra washing up, cooking and serving straight from the dish is no problem at all with this stunner.

Perfect for the small family

The one-man-band of pans, this compact square pan with dual handles is fantastic when your cooking needs are small. Dinner for two is easier with a pan that can be used on LPG Stovetops, Induction Cooktops, Open Fires, Charcoals, Electric Grills, Ceramictops or Electric Ovens (OTGs). Cook everything on this from fillets of fish or barbecued sweet corn for easy home food that's fortified with IRON. Made from high-quality food-grade and heavy gauge materials, the shape and build give you even heating and temperature retention. Easy to clean and praised by all, we think bachelors and nuclear families will enjoy this most.

For robust cooking needs

Despite what you may have heard about cast iron pans, we think they are amongst the easiest to use and keep clean. Pan-roast chicken, searing your favourite fish fillet and more with ease - this pan can handle it all. Keeping it in pristine condition isn't as complicated as people make it out to be. We've had no problems by merely remembering to dry it thoroughly and then wipe it down with a dab of vegetable oil after each use. Chemical-free, this is the easiest way to up the iron content and start cooking healthier today.

For high-temperature cooking

This cast iron is like the Hulk, it's indestructible! Made of high-grade iron, you can try out all kinds of recipes and go from cooking on the stovetop to placing it in the oven without changing any dishes. Compared to other more expensive cooking systems, this simple skillet can handle high-temperature cooking without a problem. With a depth of 5.2, you deep or shallow fry your favourite snacks anytime. The extended handle and large size make it easy to toss up foods and boost their flavours. For the budding foodie or as a great wedding gift, this is the perfect pick.