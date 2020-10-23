Top capris for men

The perfect fit

This three-fourth capri is made from 100% combed cotton. It gives a rich look with perfect fit. The fabric is skin friendly for comfort of wearing with an itch-free waistband. It has deep side pockets on both sides – one pocket with zipper and for better customer needs. The capris are made of biowashed fabric for adding smoothness and more quality to the product. This has a printed pattern with a mid-rise style and elastic closure. The capris are ideal for casual wear, even if you are heading out for a walk or a jog.

With multiple pockets

These capris are below knee length garment. This product is a perfect addition to your wardrobe for comfortable wear. It has an elastic waist to make life comfortable in the fabric. It also has multiple pockets to make space for mobile phone, keys and wallet. It is long sportswear which can be used for hiking, outing, beach wear, sleep wear, casual home wear, cool college wear or even for a movie outing. It is a regular fit wear with 3 pockets and a zip fly. The printed capris look very funky and are meant for those who want to get an uber cool look.

Maximum breathability

You can give your best during workout and training sessions by wearing these capris. Made of cotton, these capris for men ensure total comfort and maximum breathability. They have a regular fit and are an ideal daily wear. This is a pack of 2 combo capris in grey and navy blue colour. They give you flexibility to undertake all kinds of physical activities, whether you are at the gym or undertaking some adventure sports outside. Just pair them with sporty shoes to complete your look. Those looking for a pair of capris at a pocket-friendly price will find this deal appealing.

Get a rugged look

Featuring an attractive colour, these shorts will surely lend you a smart look. These capris are finished with a classic design and you can easily team them up with a pair of T-shirts and sneakers for a great look. They also have slip-on pockets on both sides ensuring better utility. The capris feature an elasticated waistband with a drawstring for greater convenience. They have a rugged look with the printed designs on top of them and have a slim fit style. All these stunning features make these an ideal choice if you are looking for men’s capris.