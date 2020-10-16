Top capris for girls

Flexible fabric

This is a capri set of two for girls. It is a specialised fitting for young and teenage girls and ideal for travelling comfortably. It is also great to use on holidays or while doing sports activities including yoga, karate or gym activities. The capris are available for the age group of 2 to 15 years. It is a soft, flexible yet durable fabric made from 100% cotton. Wash it at around 40 degrees temperature and do not bleach or tumble dry. It is an ideal wear for use during any regular outdoor activity.

Available in lovely colours

This is capri which is made from very fine cotton and is soft. This packet contains 3 capris. There is a wide array of colours for one to choose from. What works best with these colours is the top quality that ensures that they won’t fade easily. Premium quality dyes have been used in the. You can pair it with nice looking camisoles or T-shirts for a lovely casual look. It is available in Grey Melange, Charcoal and Light Red colour. After wearing them the material expands by itself, so it is comfortable for sleep too. These capris will appeal to you if you need something for daily wear.

Regular fit capris

This is a solid colour capri in regular fit made of cotton fabric. It is 3/4th length with a mid-rise and elastic closure. Soft hand wash or mild machine wash is recommended for taking care of these capris. It is meant for girls in the age-group of 2 to 6 years of age. This pair is a midrise capri that can be worn with a stylish T-shirt or shirt to complete the look. These regular fit capris are a perfect buy for those who need a budget option.

For a cute look

The capri includes a waistband. Match it with a top or tee for a perfect casual look. The length of the capri is about 21 to 25 inch. It is available in black, blue, red, purple and light orange colour. This make of capris are available for girls in the age group of 7 to 17 years of age. It is made of ultra soft and stretchable material for a comfortable wear. These capris are ideal for making a great style statement even at a young age and best choice when thinking about buying capris.