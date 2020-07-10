Top budget trimmers for men under Rs 1,500

For a gentler approach

If you are looking to remove unwanted hair from your body, then you should opt for this gentle trimmer. It helps you to get rid of hair from even the most sensitive body areas. The bidirectional trimmer has a uniquely designed Skin Protection System that guards your skin against exposing it to a bare blade. This device is showerproof and washable which makes it easy for you to clean. You should opt for this trimmer as it offers long-lasting blades. There is no tension of replacing the blades often.

Be at your stylish best

Looking to groom your beard before a meeting or a dinner date, this cordless trimmer can help give you the stylish look. The device is Titanium coated and the blade is made of stainless steel. It comes with a number of other attachments which ensures that you look groomed. Get a complete and clean trim without cutting or damaging your skin. It is also easy to clean and is non-allergic.

If you are looking for a trimmer that helps you get a variety of looks then you should opt for it as it has adjustable trimming range.

Comes with adjustable guide comb

This trimmer helps you style and shape your beard and stubble on the go. It comes with an adjustable guide comb that lets you choose how short you want your hair to be. All you need to do is to charge this device for about eight hours and use it without any interruption for up to 45 minutes. It is available with efficient and sharp stainless steel blades that help you cut through your unruly hair and give them a slick look. The blades of this trimmer are easily washable and thereby, it helps maintain hygiene.

If you are looking for an economical trimmer to shape and style your beard, you should opt for this.

Get salon-style trim

Razors might not give the perfect shape to your beard and also make hair hard. This trimmer gives you a salon-style trim. It works for different beard lengths up to 10 mm and also offers up to 0.5 mm close shaving experience.

The blades are known to be non-allergic. The head can be detached and cleaned to ensure a hygienic experience every time. Opt for this one, for a hassle-free cleaning of your trimmer.