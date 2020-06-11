Top budget split ACs for your home

Save your power bill and get cool air

While an AC has now become more of a necessity than a luxury, one always needs to consider the cost of it; not of buying it, but how much it will cost you every month. If you are looking for an AC but are also sceptical about the electricity bills, your worries end here. This air conditioner, which is suitable for a medium sized room, comes with a 5-star energy rating. It has a variable speed compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load. This device is the most energy-efficient and has lowest-noise operation. This will take care of your cooling needs as well as be light on your pocket!

A split AC with anti-bacterial cooling

If you are looking for cooling that is safe and efficient, there are anti-bacterial air conditioners that create a healthy environment for you and your loved ones. Paired with a variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on heat, this 3-star energy rating AC has copper condenser coil for better cooling. The low maintenance device has an anti-bacterial filter, dust filter and dehumidifier to help create the perfect indoor environment.

Searching for a low maintenance AC, then this one is meant for you

Air conditioners require a lot of maintenance. In our hectic lives, that is probably one thing that we all miss out, and realise it only when the AC breaks down due to wear and tear. Solution? An AC with low maintenance so your life is easier and cooler. This AC has power chill operation, is environmentally friendly and has no ozone depletion potential. The split AC with non-inverter compressor and low noise is remote control operated. The Econo mode of the device enables efficiency by limiting the maximum power consumption. So chill and buy this without thinking too much!

For a fresh and cooling environment within your room

We often look for ACs that do not make noise and affect our sleep. Also, devices that have low global warming potential are something each one of us look for when buying a cooling device.

This split AC with non-inverter compressor, which is suitable for medium sized rooms, comes with 2.5 micron filter, an air cleaner that includes a composite air freshening mesh, a security lock as well as intelligent CRF alert. The device also boasts of an auto cleanser and turbo mode and air direction control. This one is a winner all the way!