Top budget gift baskets to complete the festivities

Assortment of goodies

Many times during festivals, we just keep wondering what would be the right gift to give to friends, relatives, and loved ones. This assorted gourmet gift hamper will surely bring a smile to anyone. It is thoughtfully packed and presented in a handmade cade basket. This basket contains different chocolates, dry fruits, coffee, tea leaves with a satin ribbon. All the products in this gift basket are vegetarian. The products can be altered as per requirement. You should buy this gift hamper as it is the best for all the occasions.

For those who swear by chocolate

There is no denying that most people love chocolates and also like to get them as gifts. This chocolate gift basket is best for those who love to enjoy the sweet. This basket has 20 pieces of Belgian chocolates made with the right quantity of sugar, cocoa solids, milk solids and cocoa butter. The chocolates are neatly covered in colourful paper and are packed in a basket. The basket is decorated with a net and tied with a matching plastic ribbon. This pack of assorted chocolate is the perfect gift for your loved one or for that matter any day to shower your love.

This one has it all

Longing to see smiles on the faces of your loved ones then you should give them this sensational basket of goodies. This gift basket has a box of 9 chocolates, jelly, metal lotus candle, bottle of almond, cocoa powder, green tea, and five pieces of loose assorted chocolates. We recommend you to buy this stylish basket and all the items are of top quality. The articles in the basket are arranged neatly, making it look appealing.

With a soft toy

Children are usually excited about their birthdays and plan for months ahead. But finding the right gift for them could be challenging. Not anymore. This gift basket is not ordinary as it offers a variety of chocolates including Dairy Milk, Kit Kat, Perk, 5 Star, and Chocolairs. What makes this gift basket stand out from the rest is a soft toy that comes along with the assortment of chocolates. The cuddly teddy bear is very cute making it an ideal gift for kids. Spread the joy during festivals or birthdays with this lovely gift.