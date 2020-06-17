Top branded frying pans for your kitchen

Cleaning pans was never this easy

This deluxe cookware comes with 5 layers of coating to provide you with an extreme non-stick surface. The frying pan has two layers of spatter-coated surfaces to make it look like new for a long time. Forget the days of food sticking to the pan and endless hours of scrubbing. It is compatible with metal spoons and ladles and works well with dishwashers.

This is an offering by a leader in cookware products, so you need not bother about durability.

This pan even works with an oven!

The pan can be used on any given surface – be it a stovetop, oven, under the broiler, or on the barbecue. Made from superior quality 100 percent food grade cast iron, it allows for the best possible heating and retention. Its enamel coating protects it from rusting so that the shelf life of the product increases. The thick bottomed vessel is teamed up with a sturdy handle for hassle-free cooking and even heat distribution.

The product by the in-house brand can be trusted to last you for many years.

Made from pure grade virgin aluminum

The healthy non-stick coating will make sure you can cook oil-free without any kind of compromise in taste and quality. It has been ergonomically designed for high-grade performance. Rivets have not been used to attach the handle, hence the inside wall of the pan will experience no friction or accumulation of food. The soft-touch handle has been attached with the help of studs that have been welded seamlessly. This is made with pure grade virgin aluminum which is nine times better than recycled aluminum is conducting heat and cooking faster.

If you want to cook fast and with perfection, this pan is an ideal choice.

This one is most suitable for deep frying

Now, cook a variety of Indian and western cuisines in no time with the round bottom fry pan. It is the most suitable for deep frying food – be it French fries or fritters. The depth of the pan also helps in securing you from bursts of the oil. Your cooking experience gets enhanced with the two short handles as they help you easily carry the pan.

This product is being offered by a brand known for its reliability and heritage. Choose this sturdy and stable product for efficiency.