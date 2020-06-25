Top body scrubs for great skin

Works on all types of skins

An exfoliating scrub made exclusively to scrub away all the dead skin cells, blackheads, impurities, pollution, and unwanted tan, this perfectly sized bottle of pure coffee grains works effectively on the softest and the roughest areas of skin. While it evenly polishes the top layer of skin, it reveals a glowing, younger-looking healthy skin that is perfectly nourished. Cruelty free and free of parabens and SLS, use it regularly to unclog your pores, stimulate blood flow and reduce cellulite. Now you can smell delicious and get an even skin tone while reducing puffiness, deep cleaning, hydrating, and reducing stretch marks.

Get the goodness of coffee extracts

Containing no parabens and chemicals, this Natural Arabica Coffee Body Scrub offers fresh and bright skin with every use. The coffee extracts also make up for a lighter skin tone. Being sulphate free, you can rest assured that it will not cause any harm to your skin, rather give it more vitality. The colour of the scrub is also natural, and the base is formed by coffee powder. A good scrub with this product is sure to rejuvenate your skin and lift your mood!

Get smooth skin with shea butter

This product comes with a unique formulation of natural ingredients that works great on any type of skin. With this product, you get deep hydration that makes for visibly smooth and radiant skin. Cleanse and exfoliate your skin gently twice a week with this product and you will start seeing and feeling the change in the texture of your skin. It smells great as well so that is a win-win for your senses. Get this for extra smooth, renewed skin!

Smells great and works great!

This is a premium scrub that will be your skin’s best friend. Consisting of real sugar granules, this scrub provides intense exfoliation to your skin, leaving it smooth and soft. It comes along with a pleasant floral smell that adds to the experience. Also, it contains natural oils such as evening primrose, safflower seed, sweet almond, avocado and orange oil, to give your skin some extra pampering. Get this one if you want a premium experience from your scrub!