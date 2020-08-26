Top body butter for women

Gentle nurturing treatment

This is a luxury skin emollient for dull and tired skin. It helps you get a satin smooth skin you always dreamt of. Pure cocoa butter and caramel give your skin a perfect caress. No matter what your skin-type is, this product will glide over your skin giving it ounces of nourishment and moisturization. It's a light and gentle skin-nurturing treatment that gets easily absorbed. Made with the best ingredients, this nourishing product will ensure a moisture-packed, smooth and healthy skin with a natural glow. This is the best choice if you want a body butter to rejuvenate dull and damaged skin.

Intensive dryness protection

This butter gives your skin deep moisturization and intensive dryness protection with body cupid wild strawberry. It is a lush and luxurious blend of healing, calming and antioxidant-rich strawberry seed oil, shea and cocoa butters and several premium botanical oils. Regular use of this butter delays signs of ageing too. Totally without mineral oil or parabens, it is excellent for keeping skin lush and satiny soft. The Vitamin E in this product helps fight pollution and damage by the harmful rays of the sun. It is the perfect body butter for customers who seek an anti-ageing cream as well as a skin nourisher.

Contains natural ingredients

This product helps banish dryness and restores lipid mantle. It gives your skin long-lasting moisturization that keeps it soft and supple through the day. It contains two highly moisturizing actives from the Amazon Rainforest – tucuma butter and cupuacu butter. It forms a light protective barrier on skin without clogging pores. It is rich in natural fatty acids that strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier to minimize moisture loss. Tucuma butter contains lauric fatty acid which is non-greasy and gets absorbed fast into the skin while cupcau butter is rich in fatty acids and vitamins A, B & C. If you want a complete protection of the skin, this here is the right choice.

Deals with stretch marks

This body butter is enriched with cocoa and shea butter along with moisturizing oils that help deeply nourish the skin. It is perfect for treating pregnancy induced stretch marks, stretch marks due to weight fluctuations, extremely dry skin as well as itchy skin. It contains sea buckthorn oil which is an essential source of Vitamins E, A and Omega fatty acids that improve skin elasticity and stimulate skin regeneration. Rosehip oil in this product is rich in Vitamin C that helps stimulate the production of collagen, the youthful protein in the skin. This body butter has a unique combination and is perfect for those who want to deep moisturize the skin for a rejuvenating effect.