Top blanket covers for double beds

For comfortable sleep

The quilt cover comes in bright orange tones to reflect the summery vibe in cold and miserable winter months. The cover is made up of wool blend material for a soft feel. This duvet cover comes with a high thread count which means it is more comfortable for the user. Available in a standard size, the cover should fit most blankets without much sweat. Opt for this wool cover if you are looking for a versatile product.

Available in great patterns

It is perfect for a double size blanket and the bright coloured patterns on the top add a lively look to the bedding. The duvet cover also comes with two pillow covers. The cover has a string system installed inside to hold the duvet in place. This one is a real value for money and that’s why we give it a thumbs up.

To comfort your comforter

This cover is made up of high quality glace cotton material and so the surface is extremely smooth. It is skin friendly and you won’t face any irritation upon using the product. The glace factor makes the item look shiny and elegant. It is very easy to wash and clean. It is available in a calming blue colour. Looking for uninterrupted sleep, grab this blanket cover of the best quality.

Magic of in house brand

Made of 100 percent polyester microfiber, this duvet cover is the perfect choice for strong performance. The king size duvet cover comes with two pillow covers too. In order to perfectly secure the blanket in place, the cover has internal strings. On the other hand, concealed buttons are placed to seal the cover. It is extremely easy to be taken care of as it is compatible with machine wash and requires no bleach or ironing. The wrinkle resistant fabric will look new for years even after daily use. If you are a busy bee then opt for this low maintenance item and durable cover.