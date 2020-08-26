Top belts that will make your outfit stand out

Braided elastic belt

A braided belt made of cotton-polyester blended material that gives it strength, high elasticity and flexibility for convenient usage. It is woven by high stretch bend thread with a metallic buckle closure. Owing to its high stretch ability and no fixed buckle holes makes it eligible for every size up to 36 inches and gives you the liberty to tighten irrespective of the pre-punched holes. If you are looking for an easily adjustable belt ZORO Stretchable braided cotton belt is the one for you.

Embellished waist belt

A classic retro styled waist belt that has a wide elastic stretch band giving you complete comfort along with very easy wear and remove procedure. This highly stretchable belt has a metal buckle fastening which has an oxidized floral embellishment with a mid hook buckle closure. Futurekart Women Belt Stylish Retro Style Buckel Elastic Embellished Waist Belt, is a very versatile waist belt that adds extra style to plain tops or dresses making the waist belt draw every attention towards itself away from your plain outfit.

A simple lace design

A simple designed PU leather corset belt that can be paired with both casuals as well as special outfits. It has a lace up tied criss cross design on the front that covers your wait and entire midriff. The wide elastic band makes it very easy and convenient to wear and remove along with giving utmost comfort. Electomania Women’s Elastic Costume Waist Belt Lace-up Tied Waspie Corset Belts for Women can be paired with a t-shirt dress for casual look or a mid-thigh dress for an evening party to add an oomph to it.

Metallic dress belt

A very sober and decent looking metal belt with simple leaf at both the ends. It is lightweight and easy to wear that will become the centre of attention easily. The belt is quite stretchable and adjustable allowing you to personalize it according to your size and has been provided with a simple golden buckle closure to secure it tightly around your waist. Satyam Kraft Golden Diva Dainty Leaves Golden Skinny Stretch Metal Belt adds to the chic index of appearance and can be worn with a long evening party dress or a solid jumpsuit as the metallic gold can be paired with everything.