Top bathing soaps for best skincare

Infused with natural herbs and ingredients

If you are a fan of natural and ayurvedic products, then this is the right choice for you. This soap has medicinal properties and is made of ingredients found in nature. Medimix Ayurvedic Glycerin Bathing Bar contains the goodness of natural glycerin and Lakshadi oil which help to lock moisture and keep your skin soft, hydrated and supple all year round. It is absolutely free of chemicals and gives your skin a natural protection. To top all of that, it also exfoliates and detoxifies your skin while also preventing its ageing.

Provides nourishment

Are you constantly worried about the way your skin appears? Then we have a soap that takes the ‘nature’s way to beauty’. It is made of carefully chosen natural ingredients like saffron which brightens your skin and rich milk cream that makes your skin soft and glow in a unique way. Godrej No. 1 Saffron and Milk Bathing Soap also contain natural oils that give your skin the nourishment that it needs. Along with these benefits, this soap is extremely pocket friendly and durable.

Keeps your skin soft and supple

This soap will leave you with delicate floral scents and adds a touch of allure to your skin. This is a luxurious soap that delicately cleanses your skin and leaves you with a unique scent. Lux Soft Touch French Rose and Almond Oil soap is infused with the delicate fragrance of bergamot, red fruits, amber, musk, vanilla, roses and other flowers. It makes your skin soft and keeps you fresh all day long. Along with this, it has floral beauty oil that gives you a fragrance bloom.

Maintains oil balance of your skin

Looking for a soap that keeps you fresh and makes you feel energized? Then you are in the right place. This soap is infused with lemon and tea tree oil, giving you an energy shot and leaving you with a fresh fragrance that lasts all day. Liril Lemon and Tea Tree Oil Soap keeps your skin well sanitized, removes germs and grimes from your skin, moisturizes it and also maintains its natural oil balance. The ingredients in this product give you instant freshness and keep your skin healthy.