Top baby wipes for hygiene

This one is alcohol-free

This is a soft blend baby wipe with 98% water. It has an equal blend of polyester and viscose which helps to retain moisture for long and prevents tearing while wiping. It is enriched with aloe vera which cleans and moisturizes your baby's skin. It also has Jojoba oil nourishes baby's skin and Vitamin E offers them antioxidant protection. Together, they enable better nourishment. They also go through rigorous quality checks & are alcohol free, paraben free, dermatologically safe, hypoallergenic ingredients and pH balanced ensuring better safety for your baby. If you are looking for extra-soft baby wipes, this is the perfect choice for you.

Good absorbent material

These are soft cleansing wipes made with a special non-woven fabric that gently clean dirt from baby’s skin during nappy change or face and hands. Enriched with aloe vera and chamomile, the wipes keep the baby's skin nourished and moisturised after cleaning. Chamomile with its anti-bacterial and soothing properties help prevent redness and irritation on baby’s skin. Good absorbency of wipes quickly removes impurities from baby’s skin for a thorough cleansing moment. These wipes are dermatologically tested and free from harsh chemicals, they are safe to use on baby’s delicate skin. These are the perfect wipes if you are looking for something anti-bacterial in nature.

Water based wipes

Infused with the goodness of Vitamin E, these baby wipes are a handy way to keep your baby's delicate skin refreshed, moisturized and clean. They are 100 percent safe for everyday use. The wipes are also soft but thick, which make the cleansing process gentle but efficient. The pure water based formulation makes these wipes skin friendly, safe and hygienic for your baby. If you are looking for a pure water-based baby wipe which will moisturize the skin, this is the perfect option for you.

5 level safety process

These are specially designed using innovative water-saturated fibre which packs 3 times the weight of moisturizing lotion, to keep your baby's skin soft. Each wipe is enriched with moisturizing ingredients that help protect against redness, rash and soothe skin by removing flakiness of dry and cracked skin. They are as mild to the skin and provide soft and gentle care for delicate new-born skin. Each product passes a strict 5 level safety process, ensuring every ingredient is safe for use. The fliptop on the pack helps keep moisture locked in for longer use. This baby wipe is one of the best choices for your child’s needs.