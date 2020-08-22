Top ayurvedic oils to take care of our hair and scalp

Helps relieve tiredness

As the name suggests, the Navratna Ayurvedic Cool Hair Oil is made of nine natural ingredients! It is a unique blend of nine ayurvedic herbs that give you the benefits of relaxation and rejuvenation. It also contains the goodness of sesame oil, japa, bringhraj, bharmi, amla, thyme and rosemary oil. If you massage this oil on your scalp every day, it will help to relieve fatigue, restlessness, tension and sleeplessness. It also gives you a cool sensation in your head that relaxes you and keeps your mind calm. Perfect for those who are allergic to chemicals.

https://www.amazon.in/Navratna-500ml-Ayurvedic-Oil/dp/B002ZVG95W

Stops hair fall

If you are struggling with excessive hair fall, then Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil is the right choice for you. It is enriched with twenty one natural herbs including bhringraj, methi, amalki, jatamansi, lodhra, etc. Each herb is beneficial for your hair in different ways. The hair oil is clinically proven to promote hair growth, strengthen hair follicles, and prevent premature greying. The bottle of the product has a very unique design and comes with a deep root comb applicator, which helps the oil to directly reach the root of your hair. It is an absolute buy for someone who wants shiny, smooth and silky hair.

https://www.amazon.in/Kesh-King-Ayurvedic-Medicine-Hairfall/dp/B07MKRTLC6

Good for damaged hair

Sesa Ayurvedic Hair Oil can be considered as an all-rounder in this category as it gives you the benefits of different oils in one bottle. It is enriched with vitamins, minerals, proteins from ingredients like coconut oil, wheat germ oil, til oil and nili oil which gives your scalp and roots of your hair nourishment. It helps damaged and dry hair to regain their health. Lemon oil, Sudha Dhatura and Karanj beej in the oil helps get rid of dandruff and lice. Additionally, a simple head massage can relieve stress and help you get rid of a headache. People who suffer from headaches will love this oil.

https://www.amazon.in/Sesa-Ayurvedic-Hair-Prevents-Growth/dp/B0828TBY68

Multiple Benefits

Like every other Khadi product, Khadi Castor Oil is one-of-a-kind. It not only benefits your hair but also can be used as a perfect emollient for your face and lips. It helps get back the lustre of your nails and softens the cuticles. Along with these benefits, it is the perfect hair oil if you struggle with dandruff. It acts as a conditioner, moisturizing your scalp and making your hair thick and shiny. You can also apply it on your eyebrows and eyelashes to make it thick and fuller. It has absolutely no chemicals and gives you multiple benefits. People with scalp problems should buy this oil.

https://www.amazon.in/KHADI-Omorose-Bhringraj-Ayurvedic-without/dp/B01MD2C888