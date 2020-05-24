Top Aromatic Incense Sticks for your home

Get ready for all-day scents!

Satya Sai Baba Nag Champa Incense sticks are a special blend of natural herbs, resins, flowers and oils which are specially hand-rolled. This is the traditional Indian agarbatti which is used across millions of households. This is a traditional masala incense which is claimed to burn for at least 45 minutes.

The Satya Sai baba brand has been among the most known brands for incense sticks across the world and the strong smell is a trademark for the brand. These come in a pack of 2 with each box having 75 sticks. Hence an entire pack can easily last you for over a month depending on normal usage.

All natural sticks with great aroma

These natural incense sticks are made using high-grade charcoal and are immersed in oils made using mixtures of herbs, resins, woods, and oils. This allows the incense to deliver the purest, cleanest burn with crystal clear fragrance across the room. These handmade incense are soaked for a long time, while each of these 8-inch natural fibre sticks burns for a long time, with the fragrance lasting for long hours in a room.

The aroma will refresh, uplift, and sharpen the senses to create that reinvigorated feeling inside your home.

The aromatherapy you need

Maroma has mastered the art of perfectly blending balanced natural fragrances that have been combined with the traditional method of hand rolling each individual stick of incense. The fragrance is unique with every bamboo stick hand rolled into sandalwood powder and then given the required fragrance.

The idea to use an incense stick is to purify homes and our should and get rid of any negativity within which is what the Maroma Rain Forest sticks achieve with their perfect aroma and fresh fragrance that filled the room with a sense of purpose and joy. Light up these incense sticks to feel the change.

Exotic smelling and lasts for long hours

Now these are called shorties for a reason. Whatever the season, the Wildberry incense sticks are shorter than the standard incense sticks. The fragrance is a strong hint of cherry which gives that fruity yet appealing flavor when you light it up at home. They come in a batch of 100 and are perfect for everyday use. The scent of these sticks is more on the strong side, so ensure that you use them moderately. But on the brighter side, you can put them out after some time and save the incense stick for later, as the scent will linger on for much longer and brighten your home.