Top argan oil products for dry hair

Argan oil for the first time buyer

If you're trying this for the first time and don't want to blow your budget with the more premium brands, this one comes in at a close second. We suggest giving this budget-friendly alternative by OGX a try. Made without sulfates or parabens; this antioxidant-rich penetrating oil adds moisture to your stands while restoring smoothness and shine. Finally, we had plenty of reason to say goodbye to dry, frizzy hair and hello to soft, silken perfection.

The holy grail of argan oils

If you've heard about argan oil, chances are you've heard about this brand. This award-winning hair treatment from Moroccanoil is what truly made it famous and a staple with pros and amateurs alike. A little goes a long way as all you need is 1or 2 pumps of the to enjoy the benefits like quicker drying time, shine, reduced frizz, easy-to-detangle strands, and protection for even the finest, dry hair. A tad pricey, we'd still say this is excellent value for money as one bottle will last you for a long, long time.

The ultimate multitasking argan oil

As one of the pricier argan oils on our list, this 100% pure Argan Oil is a great little splurge. Nothing feels quite as luxurious as this one-ingredient product that comes with an easy to use dropper cap to help get as much or as little oil as you need. Easy your scalp's inflammation and dandruff, prevent UV-damage and keep the frizz down with this practical all-rounder. Lightweight and great for strengthening hair strands, it absorbs quickly and is perfect for gifting your loved ones or as a treat for yourself.

The one-ingredient leave-in conditioner

Just like your beautiful garden plants, curly hair needs moisture to grow and blossom. While your current routine may already include a conditioning step, we think it's high time you added this nutrient-rich argan oil to the mix too. Many of your hair products strip your hair of moisture and can leave you with split ends and frizz. Lightweight and super moisturising, it makes the perfect leave-in conditioner to repair as you style your hair. Now you have the ideal way to get heat protection and soft, shiny hair minus the oily residue. If you're looking for a reasonably priced five-star product, this is it.