Top aquariums for home and office

Packed with features

This aquarium with running water is great for home, office or kids’ study room. The size is just perfect for any desk. The water recirculation mechanism provides oxygen for your fish. It has a unique design, multiple functions and reliable quality. The aquarium functions as a desk organiser and is USB powered. It has a pen stand, multi-colour interior lights, adjustable overhead light, under gravel filtration system, low voltage pump, decorative pebble and an artificial plant. There are 2 switches used for turning on/off the LED light and switching the water pump on and off. It has 6 modes of tranquil nature sounds like frogs, birds, water, etc. This is one of the most ideal choices if you are looking for a fish tank.

No need of electricity

Made of good quality foam, this aquarium has lifelike artificial flowers in bright colours. The glass vessel in round shape is very chic and makes a natural piece of decor with the sea stones. The colour of the lotus will stay vivid and won't fade in the water. The floating lotus in the jar with water and stones are great decorations for water features, home and special events like weddings or parties. There are no noisy pumps in this aquarium which can leak or break and no expensive replacement filters. It doesn’t use any electricity and no annoying cords to get in the way. Waste water collects for easy disposal or recycling as fertilizer for plants. For an eco-friendly option, it doesn’t get better than this one.

Plastic tank won’t break

This fish tank is unbreakable and has crystal clear visibility. It is easy to carry gue to the lightweight material. This long lasting fish tank has a total volume of 2.2 litres. The complete set has six items which includes the base holder and the top set. The tank is made of plastic, so you don’t have to worry about kids knocking it over and breaking it. The tank is very easy to clean and since there are no attached motors or filters, there is no concern about constant repairs. Being made of plastic, it is very reasonably priced and within everyone’s budget.

Multi-purpose tank

This aquarium is designed with a modern bow-front shape. It has a secure removable lid and opaque dividers to prevent aggression and fin flare among the fish. The LED lamp makes it ideal to serve as a desktop aquarium or small home aquarium. The top cover has LED lights for great viewing during night. This mini tank is made from high quality acrylic material and is transparent. It has a drainage hole at the bottom of the tank for water change easily. It is a multipurpose aquarium and has two separated boards inside. One can divide the tank into three parts to keep small fishes. You also can remove the separator to make it into a big fish tank. It can also be used for culturing or breeding the fish. Buyers who need a durable and long-lasting aquarium should go for this one.