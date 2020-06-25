Top all time matte lipsticks for that perfect pout

A range of shades at your service

Colorbar has some of the most gorgeous mattes.Available in a range of shades, this velvet matte lipstick is everything it promises to be and more. One swipe across the lips gives you an even, streak-free colouring that stays put for up to five hours after. Muddy browns, to cheerful pinks and totally glammed up reds, this selection of lipsticks has it all. Incredibly matte, yet the creamy formula makes it easy to touch up in a cab or anywhere - simply dab some on and you are ready to go!

Hydrate your lips the stylish way

When you want to look at the world and say read my lips, this is the lip colour you’ll want to have on your side. With two times the amount of intense matte coverage and a silky, powder like finish, this lipstick gives you all the colour payoff you’ve come to expect from a high quality brand for a fraction of the cost. Get long lasting super flattering lips while keeping them hydrated with one easy product. Now that’s enough reason to make us smile!

Put it on and make your day

Make heads turn with just a few swipes of this powerful matte lipstick. Beautifully crimson with hints of pink makes this shade perfectly suited for all of us ladies with warm undertones in their complexion. We found this delightfully pigmented shade was the best way to refresh a tired face or transition from a workplace look to an evening out. What we love is its wax-based formulation which is free of mineral oil, parabens, paraffin, phenoxyethanol and volatile cyclomethicone. Equally great on medium to light skin tones, we think you should have this handy crayon in every bag. SUGAR is quite nailing it we say!

You’ll be spoilt for choice

For every girl who has starred dreamy-eyed at her mother's lipstick collection and wanted some - this is it. 12 crave-worthy matte lip colours in a fantastically packaged box make this the perfect gift for everyone from the party girl to the literary queen who loves playing with colours. If this is the first Huda beauty product you’re trying, then this is a great start. Highly pigmented and light textured, the lipstick stays on for hours without drying out the lips or smudging all over your teeth. Plus when you have so many shades, you can have a choice of two or more anywhere you go - simply tuck it into a pock, purse or backpack and you’re good to go. Ps. have some fun with mixing of two shades and you have a ton of more colors to play with!