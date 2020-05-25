Top all-day lipsticks that will lift up your mood

Get sensational lips!

The Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick has a unique, matte cream formula that offers a non-drying & uncrackable finish that stays comfortably on your lips through the day. The lip colors are made using organic products like honey nectar which gives it a smooth texture due to which the lipstick can be guided quickly on the lips while also acting as a moisturizer for your lips all day long.

The Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipsticks will be available in 35 different types of shades, so there’s something for every skin tone to best suit your style and look. These lipsticks are smooth and at the same time comforting!

The matte effect will stun everyone

The name says it all. This will last you a full day of work and what else do you need? Lakme is a name which is synonymous for being one of the best beauty brands. The Lakme 9 – 5 Matte Lip color has a unique in-built primer in it. With a comfortable Matte finish this lip color is perfect for formal as well as informal events. The product has a 12 hour long stay while at the same time being smooth on the lips and easy to apply due to its smooth texture. So work it at work!

The Lakme 9 – 5 Primer and Matte Lip color is available in a variety of shades. The intense matte finish with the vibrant color makes it a must have essential for every makeup enthusiast!

So many options to keep your lips beautiful

For all you makeup enthusiasts this is the perfect collection for you. The Club Comfort Balm Matte Lipsticks consist of 12 different lipsticks. After all, variety is the spice of life, and with 12 shades you can essentially conquer the world, one colour at a time!

Each lipstick shade is completely different from the other collection with no two similar colors alike. The High color payoff is another added incentive. The matte texture finish along with the Shattering Intense Color gives a classy yet at the same time elegant look. These lipsticks are long-lasting so you don’t have to worry about it constantly wearing off. So put them on and be the queen you are!

Gorgeous lips all day long!

The Mini Red Edition Waterproof Lipstick from Huda Beauty which comes in a pack of 4 is every woman’s dream. Every woman owns or wishes to own any makeup product by Huda Beauty as their products are used by influential people from across the globe.

The Mini Red Edition comes in 4 different shades of red. For those of you who are looking for something bright which is at the same time elegant, this is the perfect set for you. These lipsticks are not only long lasting but smudge proof and water proof at the same time. The soft and silky texture helps in defining your lips, while giving it that added glow.