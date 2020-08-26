Top air fryers for your home

Rapid air technology

With Rapid Air Technology for perfect results, this air fryer lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. It ensures perfect texture to the food. It has a unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results. This airfryer has fast and easy manually-adjustable time and temperature control. It is easy to clean and creates less smell than normal fryers. This airfryer promises to cook yummy food with at least 90% less fat. Fried, grilled, roasted and even baked, one can do it all. If you want an air fryer which produces healthy food with less fat, this is the right choice for you.

Special cooking pan

It uses 85% less oil than traditional frying methods. The fryer comes with a specially designed cooking pan for better cooking results. This airfryer has a quick release button which allows you to detach your basket from the air-fryer for easy cleaning and quick serving purpose. This large 1.8 L capacity air-fryer serves the whole family. It makes your cooking effortless and is suitable for every occasion. Want a fryer that can cook large amounts of food? Look no further.

Non-stick coating

If you want to favour your taste buds with perfectly fried tasty snacks anytime, you should go for this air fryer. It comes with a timer allowing you to set the time of frying for up to 30 minutes. The auto power cut feature turns off the power supply once the set time has been completed. Each food item requires its own temperature to cook- keeping this in mind. It has been designed with a temperature setting that allows you to set the temperature between 80 degrees and 200 degrees. The non-stick coating on the food basket gives protection from overheating. This is the ideal fryer for your varying temperature needs while cooking. If you want an air fryer with the best features, then go for this all-rounder.

Evenly distributed heat

This fryer's parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. It has an independent time and temperature control. The fryer's unique design on the bottom helps facilitate air circulation for evenly distributed heat, so your food cooks thoroughly and quickly. The eight presets include warm, fries/chips, chicken, steak, shrimp, lamb, cake and fish. Should appeal to buyers who want a pocket-friendly fryer for their kitchen.