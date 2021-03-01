Top Air Fryers for healthier cooking

Perfect for large families

This air fryer uses Aero Crisp technology. It ensures that hot air circulates in every direction for even cooking and crisping while keeping the inside juicy. Its incredible 6.5L capacity means you can cook large amounts of food in one go. You can also choose from 10 preset options for instant cooking without having to set the time and temperature yourself. The LED display and touch control panel will allow you to easily navigate this air fryer. You can also set the cooking time for up to 60 minutes for the perfect result without under or overcooking. This air fryer is perfect for your inner fitness freak.

Air fryer that also grills

This air fryer is the healthiest way to cook your favorite foods. The air fryer does more than just fry. It can also grill, roast, and even bake your food, so you have more options with everything from making dinner to entertaining guests. Be it fries, grilled chicken, shrimps, lamb, chips, or even cakes, this air fryer is perfect for your cooking needs. This air fryer's parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. It has independent time and temperature control. The advanced air circulation technology circulates hot air around the entire unit, heating up to 200 degrees to ensure all food is cooked evenly throughout. Food becomes crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with little to no oil. Cutting down oil has never been easier.

Cooks food healthier

This air fryer can do so much more than fry your food. The adjustable thermostat and timer selection feature take care of your dishes to maintain consistent temperature throughout. It is perfect to fry chicken wings, dried fruits, french fries, and bake your cheese pizzas. The detachable basket is one of the easiest to clean. The high-quality non-stick material ensures there is no residue after you prepare your dishes without a drop of oil.

The 1.8L basket and 2.3L pan capacity should prove sufficient to cook tasty food for any occasion. It is best suited for parties and weekend dinner celebrations. Bring home this air fryer for healthier cooking

Reduces fat intake by 90%

This is one of the most durable air fryers in India. It cooks foods with little to no oil while making the foods crispier. Using a powerful 1425W, it heats up to 200 C to burn out all the fat within the foods. Furthermore, you can also use this fryer for grilling, baking, and roasting dishes in a healthier way. it may not have fancy multifunction features as many as other fryers, but its durability and quality are unquestionable. One spoon oil is enough to cook tasty fried foods.