Top 500-750ml vacuum insulated bottles

Double-walled bottle with a copper coating

This aesthetically designed vacuum insulated flask has an easy-to-open lid that helps you sip without any spilling or leakage. Beautifully designed, it has a stainless steel body and can hold 500 ml easily. This makes it easy to carry it to your office, school, gym, picnic spots, and more without any trouble. The copper coating helps with effective temperature retention. Its 100% rustproof feature makes it worth buying. A convenient way to keep your drinks intact all day, we’d say grab this bottle for your daily commute.

Best for hot and cold drinks

This 500ml smart vacuum insulated water bottle comes with a fantastic feature of LED temperature display which tells you the exact temperature of the beverage kept inside it. It is made up of premium quality stainless steel that maintains cold drinks for about 24 hours and hot drinks for 12 hours. The smart chip technology reads the temperature accurately and lasts for about 5+ years; that is, 80,000 touches without any battery change. Get this unique vacuum-insulated bottle to keep you company when traveling.

Enjoy every sip of your beverage with this bottle

This double-walled stainless steel water bottle has a superior insulation copper coating. It helps the bottle to retain its heat and maintain the temperature for about 8 to 12 hours. It is quite compatible and can be easily accessed by kids due to its spill-proof coating. It’s durable and scratch-resistant which you can avoid ugly scuffs and scratches that accumulate after prolonged use. If you want to keep your drinks hot, cold, and safe for hours, this is the bottle for you.

Carry your protein drinks and healthy smoothies anywhere

This bottle’s ice crystal color will make you fall in love with any beverages or shakes it holds. This 600 ml thermo-steel bottle is made up of premium quality materials with an eco-friendly bio copolyester, making it highly resistant to any stains or chemicals. If you are a fitness enthusiast, carry this bottle along to the gym to have some fantastic juices, protein shakes, or healthy smoothies. Its advanced technology maintains the temperature of liquid hot for about 12 hours and cold for up to 18 hours. If you are looking for a bottle that serves multiple purposes, then your search ends here.