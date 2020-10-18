Top 43-inch TV sets for your home

Superb Android TV

Enjoy the best of Japanese technology with this TV which brings the world of entertainment straight to your TV. It runs on certified Android 9.0 and has all your favourite video streaming apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Youtube and Zee5. With its superbright 4K panel and Dolby audio you always get the perfect picture and crystal clear audio output. The ergonomic remote with a dedicated Google Assistant button allows you to search for content by simply using your voice and asking your TV. It is powered by Quad Core CPU, Triple Core GPU, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB Storage that allows smoother multitasking, faster web browsing and quicker boot-up. This is a great option if you are looking for quality Android TV with the best sound.

A complete package

Experience thrilling games, photos, music, movies, Internet and apps in beautiful colour and incredible 4K1 clarity with clear, natural sound. All in a luxurious aluminum 4K Ultra HD TV. It comes with 3 HDMI ports to connect the set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. The TV also has Bass Reflex speakers with 20 Watts output and Clear Audio+ technology.

This is a fully Smart TV with built-in Wifi and Android OS as well as Chromecast built-in. This is a clear winner among its contemporaries. All these great features make it an ideal buy when you are looking for a 43-inch TV.

With Google Data Saver

This TV features a FHD display that provides an incredible level of detail and colour fidelity for truly entertaining viewing. The 20W speakers with DTS-HD deliver room-filling sound to complete the spectacle. The improved PatchWall 3.0 comes with popular apps Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube, Zee5 and more. There is entertainment unlimited with up to 20+ content partners deeply integrated in this TV and 5000+ apps and games available on Play Store. Google Data Saver helps you easily access Android TV’s smart tv features using your phone hotspot. This feature-packed TV comes for a very pocket-friendly price as well.

Full HD TV

Treat your eyes to vivid imagery with a high colour range featuring a 20% wider colour gamut—authentic cinematic colour with this TV. You get access to content online through Oxygen Play, enjoy thousands of movies, videos and music with all the popular content provider app preinstalled. This is a Full HD TV with a refresh rate of 60 hertz. The TV has Android TV 9.0 and a bezel-less design for an immersive experience.

This TV is an ideal option if someone is looking for a Full HD TV with a bezel-less display.