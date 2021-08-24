Keeps baby sleeping comfortably

A newborn's skin is delicate. This diaper is ultra-soft and does not irritate the skin. We find the wetness indicator to be a helpful addition to keeping busy parents worry-free. It uses gel technology which keeps the top layer of the diaper dry. This technology prevents diaper rash caused due to moisture. The diaper is infused with baby lotion to keep the baby's skin protected at all times. The tape style makes for convenient adjustment to fit correctly. Buy this diaper to give the baby and yourself a good night sleep.

Makes diaper changes a smooth task

Pant style diapers are easy to put on and take off, making diaper changes hassle-free. These diapers have a soft cottony layer made of breathable fabric that keeps the baby comfortable. The diaper has aloe vera to protect the baby's skin from diaper rash. It also has a super lock gel to keep the baby feeling dry and prevent leaks. The crisscross top layer helps in the uniform distribution of liquid. It has front and back as well as wetness indicators for convenience. Add this to your cart to keep the baby comfortable and free from diaper rash.

For a dry diaper area

This diaper has a 3D bubble bed that absorbs urine and spreads it evenly across the diaper, keeping the baby dry. This layer can absorb runny stools as well. The diapers inside layer are soft on the baby's skin. This diaper has a soft waistband to protect against waist marks. The flexible waist belt allows for easy movement and a good fit. In addition, it has a triple leak guard that prevents leakage from the sides of the diaper. Keep your baby happy and dry with these diapers by clicking the link.

Keeps diaper rash at bay

We noticed that this diaper protects the umbilical stump as it has a 'U' cut at the naval area to avoid friction with the skin. The design of the top layer absorbs urine and distributes it evenly, preventing the diaper from bulking up, keeping diaper rash away. It has stretchable thigh support that prevents the diaper from leaking. This product can be used for up to 12 hours as it is made from a breathable material, keeping the baby comfortable. It is a 93 piece pack with six diapers free. Avoid diaper leaks by buying this product today.