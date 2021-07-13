The goodness of water at your fingertips

This water dispenser serves water at average and hot temperatures and has a storage capacity of 5 litres. Cleaning the dispenser is a cakewalk; just run soapy water through the machine to clean every nook and cranny. Weighing just 5kg, the dispenser can be placed wherever you need it. Its compact size and weight make it easy to fit into any kitchen or area with a flat surface, even on a tabletop. It's a terrific value purchase for those who can do without the cold water option, as those dispensers typically weigh a lot more.

A real time-saving water dispenser

The dispenser cools water in a range of 3° to 13° and can heat water up to 90° in an instant. Hot water for cooking or cold water to make a refreshing lemonade drink after a workout is available at the press of a button! Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) are gases used in products that damage the ozone layer. The environmentally conscious can breathe a sigh of relief then, as the cooling solution in this dispenser is CFC-free. With three faucets and the ability to dispense water at cold, normal, and hot temperatures, this dispenser has your needs covered.

Stay hydrated all through the day

This dispenser can serve water at cold, regular, and hot temperatures. The dispenser is fitted with a child lock for the hot-water faucet giving you peace of mind in knowing that your child is safe from scalding. Having the option of standard, cold and hot water is excellent if you have guests visiting. Guests can just choose their desired temperature of the water, and the self-service saves you a ton of time. The LED indicator lights give you a quick way to tell when the water is at the desired temperature and ready to dispense. Buy this dispenser, and you're on your way to staying hydrated.

Pure water at perfect temperatures

This water dispenser has 3 faucets to provide you with cold, normal, and hot water. The dispenser unit is fitted with a corrosion-resistant stainless steel tank that holds the water making this dispenser a lot more hygienic and durable. When testing this dispenser, we found that it heats water to the perfect temperature for tea. So no more burned leaves or tongues and no more waiting for an old tea-stained kettle to boil. Instant hot water at the touch of a button – because when you want your tea–you want it NOW.