Designed for kids

This watch comes with a two-toned blue bezel and a cream dial. A black racing stripe down the centre of the dial adds to its appeal. The watch is designed to be water-resistant up to 30 meters, strap it on for a picnic at the beach! The designer watch has a silicone strap to fit securely around your child's wrist and also ensure a comfortable grip. The kids watch ships with a 1-year warranty for your peace of mind. Buy it to teach your kids the value of time.

Stand out from the rest

This sky blue watch is designed to look good on the wrists of both little girls or boys. We all know how kids get wrapped up in their playtime and forget about school days. The digital watch has a day and date function that can help your child track their school days so that their homework is done on time. The watch case is designed to be shockproof, so light bumps or falls when playing should not be a cause for worry. Buy it as a birthday gift to make your child's special day memorable.

Get home on time

This watch is pretty much all black in colour with bright yellow lettering on the bezel and watches hands. The digital watch has an alarm function that your child can set to make sure they are home on time for lunch or dinner. The watch is unisex, however, the military style of the watch makes it a favourite of the boys. The watch is suited to fit a small wrist measuring 170mm, with the largest wrist it can fit measuring 235mm, making it a perfect fit for kids of all ages. Buy it, so your child knows when playtime is over.

Performance you can count on

This watch has a striking blue colour and will stand out on any wrist. The dial is round with copper coloured hour markers and hands. The copper coloured chronometer is not functional but adds to the charm and appeal of the watch. Weighing just 70g, this watch will not strain your child's wrist and is comfortable to wear. The watch has a quartz movement which is very reliable and won't skip time. Buy it for your child to wear on formal occasions to make him stand out from the crowd.