For hassle-free inflation

This fantastic inflator features simple functions, so you'll have no trouble operating it. As it's powered through a cigarette lighter car plug, you won't have to stress about finding an electrical socket to plug in. The control panel is conveniently located at the top of the device and has a bright display and press buttons for adjusting the air pressure. It comes with a robust metal motor, a set of brass connectors, and a woven tube, so you'll find it extremely durable.

For an easy to use inflator, choose this one.

A tool you can depend on

Made from high-quality materials, this inflator can give you peace of mind and won't let you down. Its 100% copper motor and rubber feet give you the benefit of efficient inflation with low operating noise. A feature you'll love is its speed. Using this 150W device, you can fully inflate most tyres in approximately two minutes. What's more, it also features an in-built LED light which is ideal for working in dimly lit areas while you're on the road.

Ideal as a backup on road trips or for a daily commute, you can't go wrong buying this inflator.

Ideal travel companion

This inflator is highly portable and features a compact design that won't take up much space in your garage or your car's boot. It has a convenient handle so you can carry it about effortlessly. You'll find inflating tyres and other equipment easy as this device comes with a powerful motor that produces up to 300PSI of air pressure. Thanks to its 10-foot power cable and 22-inch hose, you can reach all your vehicle's tyres easily. Its other features include a large and bright LED screen, a simple interface, and an inbuilt emergency light.

Compact and powerful, we highly recommend buying this tyre inflator.

For accurate air pressure

This fantastic inflator uses advanced technology to give you precise air pressure every time. A feature we love is that it automatically shuts off power when the air pressure reaches the desired level. In addition, you'll find it convenient to use thanks to its simple design and its large backlit display. Equipped with a bezel for setting the air pressure, people of all ages will find it easy to use. Simply plug it into your car's cigarette lighter socket, attach the included nozzle, and you're good to go.

If you're looking for a capable inflator that delivers exact readings, pick this one.