Fun superhero role-playing axe

This toy is inspired by Thor’s axe from the movie Avengers: Infinity War. The toy axe has a blade on one side while the other features a hammer. The axe's blade and hammer are made from a material that is soft enough that your kids don't hurt themselves during play. The toy also plays a sound effect of crashing thunder that’s activated by pressing the button on the axe's handle. Your kids are sure to have a fun time role-playing as one of the most powerful superheroes in the universe. Buy it for superhero-themed parties or fancy dress competitions.

Dr. Strange 3D keychain

This keychain is made for fans of Dr. Strange. The keychain is made of a metal alloy to ensure its durability. The keychain design features the Eye of Agamotto that the superhero Dr. Strange uses to perform magic. The keyring is sturdy and safely secures keys that are attached to it. The brushed metal finish and minor scratches are purposefully added to show the many battles the superhero was involved in. The 3D keychain is machine cut and laser engraved to achieve an accurate replication of the design. Buy it for superheroes of all ages.

Comic book inspired pouch

This pouch features Avengers comic book characters on it. It is great for holding any manner of items. The superhero art on the pouch is from comic books published in the '70s and '80s and gives it a retro look. It can be used to hold stationery, cosmetics or craft supplies. The pouch is made from high quality, waterproof material to ensure its durability. The zipper is made of metal and does its job of securing the items stored in the pouch. Buy it if you are a comic book fan and love the old comic book art style.

Power through this colouring book

This colouring book features superheroes from the Avengers movie and comics and is sure to wow your kids. It features 70 pages of fun to keep little ones occupied, with each page presenting a superhero drawing for your child to colour. The book also has small, fully coloured versions of the drawings that your child can copy and colour from. Kids will have a great time colouring their favourite superheroes and learning to colour within the lines. Buy it to help your child develop fine motor skills.