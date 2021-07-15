A practical timepiece with absolute toughness

Casio's G-shock watches are well known for being tough, practical and at the same time affordable. This watch comes in a classic black dial with a case diameter of 55 millimetres, making it easy and convenient for viewing the time. The shock-resistant feature protects this timepiece from any unwanted impacts. You can wear this watch while swimming, surfing or in a shower considering it is 200m water-resistant. This one's for you if you are looking for a watch that is analog as well as digital to display time and a companion for your outdoor adventures.

Modern digital watch with resin strap

This digital watch comes in a black dial paired with a black strap giving it a modern look. It works on quartz movement, making it reliable and accurate. Various features include a stopwatch and alarm function, as well as a light button that lets you see the time even at night. The resin strap is made of high quality, making it comfortable to wear. Buy this watch if you are looking for either pairing it for a business lunch or even a hike in the mountains.

Dual-tone color sports watch

This watch looks sporty and cool because of its dual black and neon tone. Weighing at just 72 grams it is very light and comfortable to use, not causing any discomfort to your arms. When the watch is angled towards your face the display illuminates automatically, which is a feature of the automatic LED light function. The time on the watch can be set to display either a 12-hour or 24-hour format. This is a watch worth considering if you are looking for something big, bold and sporty.

The convenience of world time on your wrist

This watch dial is made with scratch-resistant minerals keeping you worry-free and making this watch durable. It is designed in a way that it does not get caught up in your shirt cuffs and the dial is easy to read. The strap is made of silicone which makes it flexible and the watch extremely comfortable to wear. Some of the interesting features are world time and the luminous display led light which has 7 different colors to choose from. Buy this to add to your watch collection or gift it to a friend.