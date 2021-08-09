A classic design

This watch is of a classic design. The bezel is round and is crafted from polished steel. The watch has white baton hour markers on its face which are clearly visible and give it a clean finish. A red seconds hand adds a touch of colour to the timepiece’s dial. The watch is water-resistant up to 30 meters, so a day at the beach will not cause any problems for you. The watch pairs well with both casual and semi-formal attire. Buy it to wear to a party or for casual workdays at the office.

For a sporty look

This sporty looking watch has a design that is sure to look good on any wrist. The watch has muted, yellow Arabic numerals to mark the hours on its blue dial. The unique case design is ideal for those with thicker wrists while not making the watch look too bulky. It uses a battery to power its movement and requires no winding, making wearing it a hassle-free experience. The buckle that secures the watch to your wrist does its job well. It stays on your wrist even when engaged in rough sporting activities. Buy it for a casual look.

Understated and elegant

This watch has a thin case, measuring 7mm in thickness, that looks sleek on your wrist. The watch, with its stick hour markers and understated design, is best suited for formal occasions. It is beautifully presented in a graphic printed tin box, making it a thoughtful gift for someone special. It uses a quartz movement to run. Quartz-based watches are arguably the easiest to maintain and have a good record of keeping time. Buy it if you want a watch with a sleek look for formal occasions.

Beautiful on any wrist

This watch has its round dial, and the brass coloured case is sure to stand out in the crowd. The dial features a mix of Arabic numerals and baton hour markers to tell the time. The blue dial has a crosshatch pattern that adds to the show and elegance of the timepiece. Its leather strap is black, making it an easy pick to pair with any outfit, no matter the colour. The watch also has a date display which is an addition that sometimes just makes life easier. Buy it for its beautifully crafted looks and date display.