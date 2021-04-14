Top 4 Stunning Kulhad Sets For That Perfect Cup Of Chai

Ethnic kulhads to add to your collection

This set of 6 well-shaped kulhads are a great addition to your kitchen pottery and tableware collection. They’re made of terracotta and have a 220ml capacity each. The kulhads are lead-free but cannot be used in the microwave or dishwashers. Each cup has been handcrafted and hand-painted with designs inspired by the lovely Warli tribal art, which gives it an ethnic look. This set is perfect for those special occasions and tea party celebrations or just in days. Get this product for its ethnic look.

Rustic oven-baked kulhads

Handcrafted and shaped like glass, this set of six kulhads are made of clay and has been oven-baked for a sturdy finish. They have been crafted by rural artisans from Puri in Odisha and are great for everyday use. These kulhads come in three different sizes-small, medium, and large. They can be washed with a normal detergent and do not require any extra care. The kulhads do not have any paint so that they look truly natural and rustic. If you’re looking for rustic kulhads, then this product is for you.

Cheerful ceramic kulhads

This set of kulhads will make your kitchen fun and cheerful with its six different colors - yellow, orange, blue, green, teal and maroon - each for a different mood. The kulhads can hold 150ml, which is perfect for one cup of chai. Keep this set for daily use or bring it out when guests come over for tea - it will look stunning nonetheless. The outer finishing of the traditional kulhads is slightly textured for a good grip. You should get this product if you're fond of colors.

Black and gold embellished kulhads

Handcrafted in terracotta with no glazing, this set of four kulhads is truly unique and will look great not only as something to have your tea in but also as decor pieces for your dining room and kitchen. The kulhads have also been delicately hand-painted with black and gold patterns for a rich look. The volume of the kulhad is 165ml and is shaped slightly differently than typical kulhads, which makes it easy to clean. Get this product if you want to have a cozy tea time in solitude or with family and friends.