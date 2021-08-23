Explore the world

If you're looking for something fun and educational, this world globe is a great choice. It has a detailed, up to date map of countries, continents and oceans. You could make a fun game of challenging your kids to name the countries or cities of the world and point them out on the globe. The structure is sturdy, lightweight and well built. A magnifying glass comes with the world globe to help your kids easily identify tiny islands and countries. We highly recommend this as a practical and fun way to discover the world.

Learning can be fun

Here is a fun and exciting way to teach your kids the states, union territories and capitals of India. This EVA foam map has 25 precisely cut puzzle pieces for your kids to piece together. The puzzle pieces are shaped in the form of states to help educate your child on their geographic location on the Indian map in a fun manner. Little plastic flags provided hold the names of the state capitals, which your kids take turns placing in the correct states. The puzzle pieces are brightly coloured and can easily capture your child's attention for hours. Choose this product for its innovative and delightful way of teaching kids about India.

AR smart tech geography

This jigsaw map provides you with a fun learning experience using augmented reality. The jigsaw map of India is assembled by fitting the 60 puzzle pieces together, but the real fun starts when you use the learning game's app for 3D effects. The app is available for download for both Apple and Android devices. It enriches the learning experience with 3D depictions of monuments, wildlife and culture that will hold your kids interested. The learning puzzle uses a modern, smart-tech method to teach the kids of this generation. Buy this fantastic 3D learning game to discover the wonders of India.

An Engaging and interactive experience

This learning game gives kids a sense of achievement as they work to build a DIY globe themselves. The game strives to encourage children to make things with their hands and inspires creativity. It requires no glue to construct, saving you the hassle of messy cleanups. The game teaches kids through various games the wonders of the world. They can explore the planet, hunt for resources and learn about the culture and fun facts of 190 different countries on the game's augmented reality app. It's a great way to keep your kids occupied and learning at the same time. If you're looking for a way to motivate and challenge your child's brainpower, this game is a great pick.