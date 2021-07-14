For great-looking results

This beard softener contains 6 natural oils for your beard's nourishment and growth. The oils strengthen your beard roots and condition the skin resulting in thicker, healthier growth. The softener also contains Aloe Vera to soothe the skin and the goodness of Shea Butter to repair damaged hair follicles. A coin-sized amount is all you need to get your beard looking revitalized and moisturized. Using a brush after application of the softener is a good idea as it spreads evenly, coating the follicles for best results. Best suited for those with dry and coarse beards.

Create a great impression

99% of the oils used in this beard softener are plant-based. The oil is light and non-greasy, so leaving it on your beard throughout the day is not a concern you need to worry about. The beard oil is infused with Argan, Jojoba, Avocado, Macadamia seed and Almond oils. It’s scented with a blend of fresh citrus, soothing lavender, warm woods and rich amber that leaves a lasting impression. The oil works by deeply conditioning the beard follicles and skin underneath to leave it moisturized and easily manageable. Buy it and add one of the most essential beard conditioners you can have to your grooming routine.

For thicker growth

Formulated with Keratin and Redensyl, this beard growth serum helps nurture a much thicker, healthier beard. Redensyl, one of the serum's natural ingredients, is known to stop hair loss and has been shown in studies to promote significant hair growth. Keratin smooths hair strands, which means a more manageable beard with a glossy, healthier look. For best results, the serum can be left on overnight and washed off in the morning. For those looking to thicken their beard or promote growth, this beard serum is just what you need.

Get your beard in shape

This softener and moisturizer is a leave-in conditioner for your beard. A combination of balm and oils hydrate the hair follicles and also let you style your beard and moustache. The fragrance can be compared to an old classic cocktail of bourbon and orange bitters leaves an intoxicating scent in your wake. The balm is petroleum, paraben and sulfate-free, keeping your beard free from harmful chemicals. The addition of hemp oil and wheat protein strengthens your beard from the roots. Buy it to condition and style your beard.