Versatile immunity booster

From a well-respected brand, you won't have to doubt the quality of this honey. We appreciate that apart from filtration to remove impurities, it is completely unprocessed. You can consume it in a variety of ways, including on bread as a snack, as a topping on desserts, or even in a milkshake. This honey is rich in nutrients that support your body in building immunity and can be used to soothe symptoms of a sore throat.

If you're looking for flavourful and nutrient-rich honey, your search ends here.

Natural goodness with every spoonful

Collected from wild hives deep within Indian forests, this honey is packed with nutrients and is high in medicinal value. Naturally infused with pollen and nectar from flowers in the jungle, you're sure to love the well-rounded flavour and rich texture of this honey. Being raw honey, it has high levels of immunity-boosting compounds and protein. We love that this brand uses sustainable collection methods that ensure that the bees are not harmed.

For natural forest honey with an intense flavour, this one has our vote.

Your path to wholesome wellness

Packaged by a brand that deals exclusively with organic products, you can have peace of mind when it comes to its purity. Since it is unpasteurized and unprocessed, you get all its nutritional properties with each bite. This raw honey contains beneficial compounds like potassium, calcium, protein and iron, which makes it ideal for daily consumption. This set contains two 250g bottles, so you'll find it easy to carry to the office or on a picnic.

Add this honey to your cart to invest in your health and wellbeing.

For purity at its finest

Collected from virgin tropical jungles, this honey comes loaded with nutrients and is free from any impurity. We're sure you'll be impressed by this honey's flavour and aroma as its manufacturer ensures it meets international quality standards. Additionally, this raw honey can be traced to organic honey projects and beekeepers deep within the Sundarban forests. We love that this brand uses only ethically sourced honey and follows organic sourcing guidelines to ensure you get the highest purity.

For high-quality raw honey, you can't go wrong buying this one.