For thick, healthy hair

Made from nothing but 100% pure coconut, this oil is an age-old treatment for dry and flaky scalps. The oil goes through a stringent purification process with as many as 27 quality checks to make sure the coconut oil you get is pure. Coconut oil has been shown in studies to reduce protein loss in hair that is damaged, bleached, chemically treated or been exposed to UV rays. The bottle has a unique tamper-proof seal, so you can rest easy knowing the oil that reaches you has not been adulterated. Buy it to use as a leave-in treatment to protect your hair from drying or getting brittle in the sun.

Hair care you deserve

This hair oil, formulated with neem and other exotic herbs, helps strengthen your hair roots to control hair fall. Herbs like Bhringraj, Amla and Yashtimadhu are just some of the ingredients that make the oil beneficial for those with thinning and stressed out hair. The oil can be left in for 30 minutes to work, however, we recommend leaving it in overnight for best results. The oil ships in a 200ml pack of 2 to keep you stocked for months. Buy it for a one-stop solution to all your hair troubles.

Say goodbye to grey hair

This oil has been specially formulated to fight the greying of hair. A pigment called melanin that is present in hair follicles assists in imparting the natural black colour to our hair. This oil helps to increase the production of melanin in the hair follicles that may be lost due to ageing. The addition of onion and shikakai oil helps in hair growth. For best results, we recommend oiling your hair before bed and leaving it in overnight. Buy it if you’re looking for a lightweight non-greasy oil to help with greying.

Promote healthy hair growth.

This hair oil uses 11 herbs and essential oils to aid with controlling hair fall and promote hair growth. The oil is 100% ayurvedic, containing no parabens, sulphates or synthetic dyes. As part of its ayurvedic process, the swethakutaja (Ivory wood) leaves are soaked in pure coconut milk. This unique blending process helps extract the medicinal properties of the leaves, making it an effective ingredient in its formula. The swethakutaja leaves are known for their antimicrobial and anti-dandruff properties and help promote a healthy scalp. Buy it to benefit from the healing properties of Ayurveda and have a healthier scalp.