Easy to clean clay

This pack of 1-oz dough tubs contains 12 colours of soft, kneadable dough. You can give the dough to your child without worrying about getting your furniture or fabric stained by the colours. Designed to be non-sticky, the dough comes off easily when pressed into a mould (not included). Each colour comes in wide mouthed containers that can be easily opened, and the colored caps enable easy identification of the colours inside. This set will make a great gift for kids 3 years and above.

Ideal kiddie party takeaway gift

Teach your child about animals with this ready-to-use pack of dough that includes 12 colours, one rolling pin and 4 animal shapes. Designed to stimulate the child’s senses, this set comes with attractive and brightly coloured clay that has a sweet scent. The clay is manufactured to be non-toxic if consumed, so you need not worry in case your child decides to taste it. Reasonably priced, this pack will make an excellent party takeaway gift for your child’s next birthday.

Loads of clay in one pack

If you’re looking for more modelling clay in one box, then buy this set of 6 tubs of brightly coloured clay. Each tub contains around 4-oz of clay. Made to be non-toxic, this pack is perfect for toddlers who are 2 years and above. These wide-mouth containers are easy to open and keep the clay moist for a long time. You could even use the coloured caps to teach your little one the different colours while allowing for open-ended play.

A delightful gift for little ones

For all those ice cream lovers out there, this is the perfect birthday gift for your child. Included in this set is a miniature ice cream vending machine, 5 tubs of clay, and a few stencils and tools to help your little one make a vanilla cone or a chocolate sundae. What’s more, the machines don't require any batteries. All the clay included in the pack is non-toxic and safe for kids to play with, while the plastic items are BPA free.