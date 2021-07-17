Water-based spray-on protection

This easy-to-use spray offers an SPF 30 protection and contains ingredients for advanced sun protection and anti-aging care. Its natural hydro-fructol formula helps you better protect your skin from the sun’s damaging rays, while active antioxidants like vitamin C and E prevent free radical damage. Together with sunflower, aloe vera, olive leaf and natural yogurt, your skin can feel cared for and comfortable all through the day. If you have oily and sensitive skin, this sunscreen is a great choice.

Dry touch sunblock for men and women

We love the light, clean feel of this non-greasy sunblock. Even on the combination and oily skin, its water-resistant formula doesn’t melt away through the day and feels invisible on the skin. Besides, the non-comedogenic formula with Helioplex Technology offers powerful UVA/UVB protection without a white cast. You can reapply and touch up without worrying about blocked pores and pimples. Finally, this budget-friendly sunscreen gets the stamp of approval from dermatologists and skincare experts. It is a solid choice for those who are outdoorsy and looking for high-level protection.

Water-resistant sun protection

This ultra-matte formula contains Oxybenzone Free sunscreen filters like Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide. A unique combination, they don’t penetrate the deep layers of skin and provide safe protection without that sticky or greasy feeling. Plus, its sweat-resistant, oil-free, and water-free gel formulation makes it fantastic for daily use under make-up primer. This makes it an excellent choice to wear to work or play sports or hit the pool on the weekend. So pick this up before your next beach vacation!

Broad-spectrum sun protection

This dermatologically tested sunscreen contains a high concentration of plant-based natural active ingredients and feels light on the skin. Some of its key components include Artichoke extract, Avocado oil, Carrot Seeds, Lycopene, and Vitamin F. Their many healing properties help keep your skin moisturized and nourished while preventing sunburn and redness, irritation, inflammation and sunspots. Among its many other benefits, this broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA+++ shields the skin against UVA, UVB, IR, HEV (Bluelight rays) and reduces early signs of aging. Choose this to upgrade your daily skincare regime.