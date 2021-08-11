Liquid exfoliant with salicylic acid

With salicylic acid being one of the core ingredients, this exfoliant helps get rid of dead skin cells from the topmost skin layer and can also lessen any inflammation. It comes packaged in a 30ml bottle which makes it perfect for travel. This product is a leave-on exfoliant but it acts in a matter of minutes to unclog pores and minimize enlarged pores. It has a lightweight texture that gets absorbed into your skin easily and using it twice daily is known to show great results. You should purchase this product if you’re looking for a liquid exfoliant in a size that is easy to carry around.

Ideal for all skin types

This exfoliant comes in the form of a serum and is packaged in a 30ml dropper-style bottle. It is suitable for acne-prone skin and also works well for those with skin problems like open pores, blackheads, and bumpy texture. Because the product is BHA-based, it has anti-inflammatory properties and can be used on any skin type, whether normal, oily, combination or sensitive. The best results show after consistent use within your beauty routine along with cleansers, toners, moisturizers and sunscreens. This product is for those who’re in search of an anti-inflammatory product.

Formula that reduces acne marks

A mixture of salicylic acid, witch hazel extracts, glycerin, citric acid along with a few others, this exfoliant face serum does a lot for your skin. It helps fight acne, reduces acne scars, opens up pores, removes sebum, and prevents blackheads and whiteheads from forming. The product contains no mineral oils, dyes, parabens or sulphates making it very safe for use. Designed by dermatologists, we find it delivers excellent results. You should buy this product because of its reliable and effective formula.

Exfoliating face wash for sensitive skin

Formulated to be very safe even for sensitive skin, this face wash contains no soap, alcohol, fragrance, mineral oils, harsh chemicals, or dyes. The product gently exfoliates your skin and consistent use can help in clearing up your complexion as well. It controls premature ageing, hyperpigmentation and removes blemishes and acne with the help of aloe vera, tea tree, and chamomile extracts to bring down skin irritation. Additionally, it also contains salicylic acid that prevents acne breakouts and Vitamin E which helps improve overall skin health. Get this product if you have sensitive skin.