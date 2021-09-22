Enjoy a powerful aroma

This car fragrance is sure to please those who love the powerful scent of MuskMusk. The concentrated liquid fragrance is ammonia-free and soaked in 3 fibre cakes that act as gentle defusers for the heady aroma. Since the perfume is not in liquid form, there is no chance of leakage and can freshen up your SUV or sedan in no time. The container has a shuttered lid that can stay open or closed to control the intensity of the fragrance. Get this car freshener if you love a smell that is vibrant and earthy at the same time.

Mild and long-lasting

This car fragrance is gel-based to last longer. The gel releases the citrusy aroma at a consistent and constant pace to leave your car smelling lemony fresh throughout your ride. We can also report that research and studies have shown lemon-scented products to be more effective at relieving stress and improving your mood. Many folks cannot stand intense smells as they sometimes cause a headache or even a migraine. This car fragrance is mild and not overpowering if this is a concern you may have. Buy this soothing fragrance to keep you calm and relaxed during inescapable traffic jams.

Fresh and breezy

This car fragrance is designed to look good on any dashboard, no matter how luxurious or stylish your vehicle interiors are. The aroma is inspired by the cool sea breeze to give you a refreshing and uplifting scent. Its twistable cap acts as an easy open and close mechanism that allows you to control the strength of the breezy aroma. In addition, the car fragrance conveniently fits your car's cup holder for added stability if you wish to keep your dashboard clear of any installation. If you love the smell of the sea, this car fragrance should be added to your cart right away.

For a fragrance that energises you

If you have a big vehicle or an SUV, then this large-sized car fragrance could be just what you need. The aroma is intense and long-lasting. The scent is a blend of exotic perfumes and essential oils that keeps you energised and alert on long road trips. It comes in a generous quantity of 80 grams, so you do not need to worry about replacing it for about 5 to 8 weeks. If you love having your vehicle smelling wonderfully pleasant all year through, this car fragrance is the to try out.