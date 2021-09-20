Ideal for all ages

This pasta is made from 100% semolina, more commonly known as rawa. This vegetarian snack is ready in just 5 minutes and is really easy to make whenever you're hungry. The pasta comes with a smooth, sour cream and onion sauce that is sure to get your taste buds tingling. The rich sauce mixes with the pasta so well that you get a deliciously creamy bite with every spoonful. As it has a mild flavour, you'll find it makes for an ideal snack that the whole family can enjoy, even the kids. Add it to your cart if you like a snack that's healthy and enjoyable.

A treat for your taste buds

Brought to you by a respected food products brand, you won't have to second guess yourself when buying this pasta. If you love cheesy snacks, you'll appreciate that every spoonful of this macaroni pasta comes bursting with flavour. Ideal for times when you're in a hurry, you won't require a lot of time to make it. It already tastes amazing as is, but if you want to take this pasta to the next level, you can toss in some cooked corn and crunchy bell peppers. So get this tasty snack if you're in the mood for a cheesy delight.

For an effortless, quick snack

Here is a treat for all you savoury snack lovers out there. Nutritious and filling, this masala upma features traditional masala ingredients like mustard seeds, curry leaves, and spices, so you don't have to worry about it tasting authentic. Thanks to a three-step process, you'll find it simple and quick to prepare. What's more, you can have peace of mind knowing that it contains no added preservatives. If you're looking for a fantastic snack option that's easy to make and is loaded with flavour, pick this one.

Indulge in quality with every spoonful

If you like a wholesome snack to settle a hungry tummy, then this schezwan rice dish is just what you need. Ideal for a quick bite while on the go, it comes in a handy cup that doubles up as a serving container. You only have to add hot water to the cup and let it sit for a few minutes for a delightfully satisfying meal. It contains the finest basmati rice and natural ingredients to give you a wholesome schezwan snack. So whether you're travelling or working late, this spicy rice treat makes an excellent purchase.