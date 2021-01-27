Top-4 epilators in the market today

Full-body, multi-purpose epilator

This epilator provides a virtually painless hair removal experience. It is fully waterproof and can be used safely while bathing or showering. The micro-grip technology and 40 close-grip tweezers remove the finest of hair from the root allowing you to enjoy smooth, satiny skin for up to 4 weeks. The six additional accessories - a shaver head, a trimmer cap, a high-frequency massage cap, a sensitive area cap, a facial cap, and an efficiency cap - take this device to another level. It is a 2-speed device, where speed 1 is for the extra-sensitive skin. Smartlight and long-lasting battery life make this device a topper in the most popular list.

Cordless, gentle epilator

An amazing, ergonomically designed, multi-purpose, product that functions as an epilator, hair trimmer, and shaver. Sleek-looking, light-weighted, efficient, and easy to use, this device is suited for both wet and dry usage. The wide epilation head with ceramic discs gently removes the tinniest of hair from the root and provides weeks of satin-smooth skin. The product comes with a shaving head, a trimmer comb, an optimal contact cap, and most importantly a delicate area cap for sensitive areas. The opti-light feature allows you to see and target the finest of hair follicles. All in all, this is a perfect epilator to add to your beauty-treatment gadgetry.

Multi-grooming epilator kit

This is an efficient, 5-in-1 grooming kit with a hair trimming range of 1 – 10 mm. If you are looking for a clean and smooth epilation experience at an affordable price, this is the perfect device for you. It comes with 5 different trimming blades, specially designed to trim beard & moustache, ear & eyebrows. Light-weight, with a compact body, the device is easy to handle and use. The two unique features are the ‘19 length settings’ for precision trimming and an ‘LED display’ that shows the charging percentage. With 90-minute run-time and fast-charging capabilities, this epilator is ideal for frequent travellers.

Battery-operated lady’s epilator

A handy, multi-purpose, easy to clean, and easy to carry epilator, specifically designed for women for their soft, delicate skin and hair. It comes with a bikini trimmer and a bikini comb ideal for a painless epilation experience in the sensitive bikini region. A waterproof epilator that you can use safely in the shower. The specially-designed outer foil is a unique feature that enables you to reach into those unreachable bends and turns in your body. The free-floating head moves to adjust itself to the body’s shape providing a clean and close shave. Powerful and efficient, this product is sure to satisfy even the finickiest of women.