Top 4 Egg Boilers That Make Breakfast Easy and Fun

Perfect for a brunch party

Double layered to enable users to boil 14 eggs in one go, this Egg Boiler makes for a party favorite equipment. It not only helps you save time by boiling eggs quickly but it also convenient to use. All you need to do is add water, plug it in and you're sorted. What’s even more special is that one section can also be used as a steamer in case you’re only going to use one section to boil eggs. This makes it easy to steam vegetables or even make steamed desserts. If you’re looking for a device that can help you multitask then this egg boiler is the right choice for you.

Great for boiling eggs and steaming food

This Egg Boiler conveniently cooks a maximum of 7 eggs at a time. The device comes with a measuring cup and a user guide that tells you how much water to add for the number of eggs you’re boiling. What it also does is tells you the quantity of water needed as per the hardness of the eggs you prefer. The device also substitutes a food steamer by simply replacing the egg tray with a multi-purpose steaming bowl that comes with it. You should get this product for its convenient use and compact design.

Boils eggs without a worry

Multifunctional to help you save time in the kitchen, this compact device cooks eggs the way you want, without having to keep a watch on it. Once you add water according to the hardness of the boiled eggs you want, you’re free to move on to other work until the Egg Boiler cuts off automatically to signal that your eggs are done. This is not only a hassle-free way of boiling eggs but also safe as the device is equipped with double thermal protection. This product is perfect for use in busy kitchens.

Now, perfect eggs are just a step away

This Instant Egg Boiler comes packed with many user-friendly features. It operates automatically by cutting-off the machine when your eggs are ready - all you need to do is place eggs into the Egg Boiler after piercing them with the egg needle and select your desired mode [hard, medium or soft], pour the required amount of water and switch the machine on. Its stainless steel body and heating plate help in boiling the eggs faster than ever. With its user-friendliness and reliability, this device is a great choice for your everyday kitchen.