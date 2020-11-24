Top 4 Concealer Palettes For That Flawless Finish

Corrective concealer with creamy formula

This corrective concealer comes in 12 different colours and has a cream formulation for that perfect shade to blend into your skin. The concealer suits all skin types and has benefits like and is also formulated to control oil, whitening and moisturise the skin as well as brighten it. Simple to apply, you should buy this handy product so you can carry it in your purse for a quick touch up before a meeting or a fun party.

Designed with the colour wheel in mind

This concealer truly packs a punch with a twist! The concealer palette comes with a colour commentary that has been purposefully designed keeping in mind the colour wheel. The yellow, purple, white and blue shades each cover up unwanted spots such as bruises or circles under the eye, brighten your face, neutralise any patches or highlight certain parts of your face. The concealer is priced reasonably well, but doesn’t compromise the quality. You should buy this product for its value for money in terms of balancing out imperfections.

A concealer safe for all skin types!

This concealer is a real winner in terms of balancing quality and quantity. It comes in 8 different shades that work towards lightening and moisturising the skin. This concealer is also safe to use on your skin as it has been dermatologically tested and is considered suitable for all types of skin. With a super delicate formula, this concealer has a matte finish so it blends in with your skin making it clear and spotless. In case you want something gentle for your skin, this dermatologically tested concealer is a good option.

Cream concealer with rich pigments

This concealer palette comes in 15 different shades so you can mix and match for a perfect blemish-free and clear skin. The concealer also comes with a set of brushes for easy and convenient application. It is infused with hydrators and skin conditioning agents which ensure that the skin is hydrated all the time and gives off a radiant glow for long hours. Additionally, this colour cream concealer has a super delicate formula with rich & intense pigments which is safe for the skin and provides long hours of protection to the skin. Get this product for its good selection of colours.