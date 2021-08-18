Fast absorbing, cold-pressed coconut oil

This extra virgin coconut oil is 100 % organic, cold-pressed, and produced without synthetic fertilisers or pesticides to retain its unique balance of nutrients. It is highly recommended for baby massages as it is fast-absorbing and mild, suitable for sensitive skin. It moisturises the skin and ensures even texture on regular application. The oil also helps prevent premature ageing, wrinkling of the skin as well as heals stretch marks. When applied to hair, it removes dandruff, helps control greying and hair fall. This is the ideal product if you are looking for a safe massage oil for your baby.

Multi-purpose, nourishing oil

This nutrient-enriched coconut oil is obtained from fresh coconuts. It is non-sticky, light-weight in texture and gets easily absorbed by the skin. This coconut oil is edible and helps improve digestion when eaten regularly in suggested quantities. Also, it is a complete care solution to the skin and hair. Besides this, it also helps in easy makeup removal and hydrates brittle nails and cuticles when applied overnight. Therefore, you should include this oil in your regular beauty routine for its overall health benefits, especially if you need a product to improve your skin's texture.

High-quality ayurvedic oil

An old-fashioned cold press method is used to distil this oil without applying heat to retain the oil's nutrients. It tones, relaxes, and detoxifies the skin, giving it a natural lustre. Made using the principles of Ayurveda, this oil relaxes the body and helps relieve muscle tension. In addition, the oil helps keep hair healthy, promotes hair growth and enhances shine with its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, the packaging itself is eco-friendly. Free from chemicals, parabens, and petrochemicals, this oil is a must-try if you want a trustworthy, traditional skincare product.

Certified-organic coconut oil

This certified organic coconut oil is unrefined and cold-pressed, which means it has all the goodness retained within. This is a purely vegetarian product and excellent for cooking many different types of dishes. Its neutral taste helps enhance the flavour of most Indian recipes! In addition, it works as a natural superfood beneficial for the heart and helps in the healthy functioning of the thyroid and endocrine systems. This oil is certified as organic and of the highest quality. Try this product out if you're looking for a vegan option that supports healthy cooking.