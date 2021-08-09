Handy car trunk organiser

This car trunk helps with keeping items in the boot of your car neatly organised. This organizer is made of a heavy-duty fabric that holds its structure even when empty. It provides a secure place to store your car cleaning supplies and tools. Velcro strips on the trunk organizers bottom and side help it stay fixed and upright in your boot even while driving. At 50cms in length, 15cms in width and 23cms in height, it offers plenty of space for all the items you need in one place. Buy it to keep your car trunk organised and clutter-free.

Make driving a better experience

This car accessory helps you keep items you need accessible and attaches to your car’s sun visor. It has slots for your credit cards and a compartment with a zipper, which is ideal for storing vehicle documents and your driving licence. The organiser even has a button-up holder for your spectacles or sunglasses, so they don't land up under the car seats. The organiser is designed so that items do not fall out, no matter the position of your visor. Buy it to save yourself the hassle and time it takes, digging through a glove compartment.

Keeps your car clean

This compact trash bin helps to keep your car free from used tissue papers and food wrappers. With its minimalist design, the waste bin easily fits in your car door compartment, centre console or cup holder. The mini trash bin is made of good quality plastic to ensure its durability. Extremely useful for long roadtrips with the family, you can use it to trash used candy wrappers and empty potato crisp packets. Buy it to get rid of unwanted trash for easy disposal.

Designed to impress

This car accessory holds your mobile phone or computer tablet when you're driving. The holder attaches to your car's air conditioning vent grill with a firm grip. The holder has 6 magnets that are strong enough to hold your device in place even when driving over rough roads. The holder has a carbon fibre finish that gives it a premium look. The holder's design allows you to rotate your device in any direction, horizontal or vertical. Buy it to prevent your devices from slipping in between car seats when driving.