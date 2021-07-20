Healthier meals for a healthier you

This 20-litre microwave, outfitted with a 255mm glass turntable helps reheat or prepare big meals with a simple turn of a knob. The microwave features 5 power levels that let you control the amount of power the appliance uses. This is an important function as running a microwave oven at lower power levels gives heat time to disperse away from the surface of food and toward its centre, preventing the exterior from burning or drying out. The microwave is all black in colour and looks good on any kitchen countertop. Buy it to get your meals ready faster.

A real time-saver

This microwave oven has a food handling capacity that is suitable for both bachelors and families. The appliance ships with a 2-year warranty to ease your mind in case of any accidental manufacturing defects. Touch screen timers on microwaves look good but burn out quickly. The timer on this microwave has been purposefully designed using jog knobs to increase the lifespan of the product. A handy one-touch defrost function helps you to thaw frozen food at the ideal temperature for cooking. Buy it to cook, bake and create delicious dishes.

Make cooking easier

Cooking in this microwave is as easy as placing the mix in the microwave, choosing the dish from a pre-programmed menu, entering the weight and then leaving the auto cook feature to do its job. The microwave has pre-programmed auto cooking for all-in-one dishes like Dal Tadka, Sambhar and Veg. Biryani. A touch-sensitive keypad allows for easy selection of microwaves functions and also keeps out dust. The microwaves cavity is coated with an anti-bacterial coating that resists the growth of bacteria and food odours. Buy it for its auto cook function that's a real, time-saver.

Get more done in the kitchen

This microwave's combination function allows you to grill, microwave or use the convection mode, depending on the dish you are cooking. The convection mode permits you to make bakery items like cakes and pastries. A steam cleaning function, when used, de-greases and sterilises the microwaves cavity for easy cleaning. The microwave has a standby mode, that when set, saves up to 40% more energy. The child lock feature renders the microwaves control panel inoperable so that children cannot operate it accidentally and cause damage. Buy it for the combination function that lets you do more.