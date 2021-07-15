Efficient, durable and perfect for your kitchen

Combined with heavy metal and a matt-black finish, this glass cooktop offers excellent performance and supreme looks. Some of the notable features include the powder-coated metal base, which makes this cooktop resistant to fading and chipping giving you a trouble-free and safe operation. An elegant 6mm thick toughened glass enhances the look of the cooktop and at the same time making it sturdy and durable. This burner has an innovative design for easy cleaning and maintenance along with supreme looks.

Equipped with a cast aluminum mixing tube

Save time and energy in your kitchen by using this cooktop, thanks to its high-efficiency burners that are energy eﬃcient by consuming less fuel and has a stronger ﬂame for cooking. The cast aluminum mixing tube does not rust and offers unobstructed and smooth LPG flow to the burners. The 6mm thick toughened glass top, will not only impress you with its beauty but also will surprise you with its durability. A great buy for saving energy as well as efficient cooking.

Enjoy uniform heat distribution when cooking

This cooktop comes with two high thermal efficient brass burners set up for a smart and safe cooking experience. The brass burners of the cooktop also ensure even heat distribution for excellent cooking at low gas consumption. The anti-skid rubber legs provide good stability to the cooktop and prevent unwanted movement while cooking. The superior quality black knobs let you control the flame with ease and ensures safety, and also comes with a perfect finish adding a touch of modernity to your kitchen.

Enjoy more a more stable surface for cooking

This cooktop has a smart lock pan support, which helps enhance the stability of your cooking pots with no worry of them wobbling while cooking. The powder coating on the pan stands makes them scratch-free and durable. The polymer support legs are heat resistant as well as provide great stability. Cook to your heart's delight, all thanks to the flame retardant panels of this appliance and stay stress-free if your dishes demand long hours. Overall a compact design to save counter space and is easy to clean and maintain.