Top 1kg Honey offers to naturally sweeten any dish

Certified and tested for purity

This honey is how honey should be – Pure and Natural with no added sugar. It is also certified and tested to ensure that this honey is known for its unadulterated purity. A rich source of nutrition and antioxidants, honey helps to boost the immunity of your family. For effective use - consume it daily with water first thing in the morning or serve as a natural sweetener in tea, coffee and breakfast cereals. The perfect ingredient to encourage good healthy habits and enhance your family’s immunity.

Straight from the land of Lakes & gardens

Who doesn’t like raw and fresh honey that is 100% naturally sourced? This exotic honey is known for its pleasant aroma and rich naturally-sweet taste. Harvested by local farmers from Kashmir valley, raw honey is made when the nectarsṣṣṣṣṣṣ of the exotic Himalayan flowers are collected by the Apis Mellifera bees. Over time you will notice that the honey crystallizes, this is absolutely safe for consumption and proves its organic and natural authenticity. A great source of Vitamin A, C, iron, and calcium relish it raw, drizzle it over ice creams or as a natural sweetener.

To keep you healthy and active

Rich in antioxidants, this brand of honey enjoys its 30-year heritage for being trustworthy and effective. Sourced from the forests in Sundarbans and Himalayas, this one is one of the healthiest substitutes of refined sugar with natural goodness. Daily intake of this honey will assist in weight management, boost your immunity, enrich you with nutrients and will keep you energetic and active. For best results - mix one tablespoon of honey with warm water and have it every morning before breakfast. This option is just the perfect ingredient to help you with weight management and keep your family healthy.

For energy and weight loss

Sourced from the hives of the Himalayas, this honey features a uniquely sweet and bold flavour. Honey contains essential vitamins and minerals including Vitamin A, C, iron, and calcium to boost your immunity. Its antiseptic, antifungal and antibacterial properties provide more energy for the body to maintain healthy metabolic functions. With a shelf life of 24months, the best way to relish its flavour for longer duration is to store it in a cool and dry place and not refrigerate it. Include this honey in your daily diet to nourish your body with essential nutrients.