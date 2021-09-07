For all-day freshness

From a respected oral care brand, you won't have to doubt this toothpaste's quality. This set comes as a pack of three and includes peppermint ice and spicy fresh flavours. Formulated to protect your teeth from cavities, the gel paste comes infused with cooling crystals that leave your mouth feeling refreshed for hours after brushing. With regular use, you can benefit from fresh breath and experience healthier, whiter teeth.

If you're looking for a fantastic toothpaste to freshen up your breath, we recommend buying this one.

A natural way to whiter teeth

This toothpaste comes in a cream form, is easy to use and contains a blend of 14 beneficial herbs and essential oils. It has a gentle mint flavour that's pleasing and won't cause any burning sensation. The components in this formulation gently clean and whiten your teeth while eliminating germs and bacteria that cause bad breath. We appreciate that this herbal paste contains only natural ingredients and is free from additives like fluoride, sodium lauryl sulphate, and artificial colours.

Buy this toothpaste if you're looking for an effective herbal solution to bad breath.

Ideal for sensitive teeth

Backed by years of research, this toothpaste is formulated to give you relief from pain caused by tooth sensitivity. This gel paste shields your teeth from plaque, kills germs and odour causing bacteria, and protects your teeth's enamel. When used twice a day, as recommended, you can experience long-lasting fresh breath along with healthy teeth and gums. Suitable for daily use, it's easy to see why this toothpaste is so popular.

For improved oral hygiene and freedom from sensitive teeth, we highly recommend buying this toothpaste.

Quick solution to oral problems

Formulated to provide relief from gum problems, this toothpaste delivers results in just seven days. Its unique formula helps you deal with plaque formation, prevents the growth of cavities, and leaves you with stronger gums. Safe for your entire family, this paste is suitable for people with diabetes, pregnant women and elderly adults too. It features a soothing minty flavour that leaves your mouth feeling cool and clean after use. This toothpaste comes in a set of three, which makes it an economical purchase that's ideal for large households.

If you're looking for toothpaste to help you maintain excellent oral hygiene, choose this one.